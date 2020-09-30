JOHNSON CITY – As part of its continued emphasis on campus safety, East Tennessee State University will test its emergency mass notification system on Oct. 1, at 9:35 a.m., according to an announcement from the university.
The system includes an outdoor warning siren system with five large speakers strategically placed on the main campus and on the VA campus, an emergency text messaging and email service, an alert message on the ETSU homepage and a public address system in select university buildings.
ETSU’s outdoor siren system will sound at 9:35 a.m. Once it begins, the announcement said, the alert messaging and the PA system will be activated. The outdoor warning system will include a siren wail followed by the message, “Attention! This is a test of the ETSU Emergency Alert System. This is only a test.” During this process, no action by ETSU students and employees is required.
ETSU’s mass notification systems were installed in 2008. Students, faculty and staff may register for the alert service by downloading the ETSU Safe App, which is available for Apple and Android devices, and then texting “ETSU” to 237233 to receive the emergency text alerts.