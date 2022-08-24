JOHNSON CITY – Over 60 colleges and universities from across the Southeast will be represented at the annual Tri-Cities College Fair hosted by East Tennessee State University’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions on Sept. 1, from 9 a.m.-noon and 6-8 p.m. at Freedom Hall Civic Center.
All area high school students, prospective transfer students and their families are invited to attend this college fair, which is free and open to the public. Representatives of regional two- and four-year institutions will be present to discuss admission requirements, scholarships, academic programs, campus life and more, according to a news release.
“We know there have been a lot of disruptions in the past two years, and for many families, that has impacted higher education planning,” said Kristin Wright, associate director of admissions at ETSU. “The Tri-Cities College Fair is a great opportunity to have dozens of colleges come to you, so you can explore all of your options, ask questions and gain confidence in knowing the next steps.”
The Tri-Cities College Fair is partnering with StriveScan to make sharing student information with colleges fast and easy, according to the news release. Before the fair, students may create a free profile linked to a personalized barcode, which will save time by allowing students to skip filling out information cards by hand. These barcodes may be printed or displayed on a smartphone to be scanned by college representatives. To build a StriveScan profile, visit etsu.edu/admissions/tccf.
Freedom Hall Civic Center is located at 1320 Pactolas Road in Johnson City.
For more information, visit the website above or contact ETSU Undergraduate Admissions at 423-439-4213 or admissions@etsu.edu. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.