JOHNSON CITY – Registration for Winter Session classes will soon begin at East Tennessee State University.
Courses offered during Winter Session are nearly 100% online to allow for the convenience of taking a class from home or while traveling during winter break, the university said in a news release. This option allows students to stay on track or complete goals ahead of schedule during their academic journey to graduation.
Current ETSU students can register through Goldlink for the course they want to take. Registration for Winter Session begins Nov. 7. The final day to add a course is Dec. 13. Winter Session lasts only four weeks, allowing students to complete one course of up to 4 credits in a shorter period of time.
Students will have access to more than four dozen classes from which to choose. Some of those options include: Quantitative Methods for Business, Economics and Society, Community Health and Argumentation and Debate.
Students who are enrolled at another institution and want to take a Winter Session course from ETSU must complete the Visiting Student application. Visiting students may apply at etsu.edu/admissions/apply/visiting/ .
All students must confirm or pay for Winter Session by 3 p.m. on Dec. 13.
Additional information is available at etsu.edu/winter, or by calling the Office of Summer and Winter Sessions at 423-439-8306.