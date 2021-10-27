A team of student pharmacists at East Tennessee State University’s Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy recently demonstrated state and national success in an academic competition that included more than 100 other pharmacy school teams across the country.
Gatton College of Pharmacy’s team competed in the American College of Clinical Pharmacy’s (ACCP) Clinical Pharmacy Challenge, a “quiz bowl” format held virtually this year due to the pandemic, and they were the only team in Tennessee to advance to among the top eight teams in the nation, a press release from the university said.
Since the college’s founding in 2005, Gatton College of Pharmacy is one of only two colleges of pharmacy in the country that has won the competition twice, according to the release.
“We are extremely proud of this year’s team and all that they have accomplished,” said Dean Debbie Byrd. “Yet again, our student pharmacists have proven that they excel on the national stage when up against the very best pharmacy schools in the country, many of which have been around much longer than Gatton College of Pharmacy.”
The team included Kaitlyn Phillips, captain; Morgan Thomas; and Gabe Thompson. Dr. Kelly Covert, assistant professor of Pharmacy Practice, served as coach of the college’s team.
“I genuinely attribute our team’s success to the years of preparation our faculty instilled in us,” said Phillips. “They gave us the tools, knowledge and study skills we needed to be successful not just in the competition but also for our careers. There was no way to learn what we were asked immediately leading up to the competition — it was years of quality education.”
The ACCP Clinical Pharmacy Challenge consists of questions offered in three segments including trivia, clinical case and “Jeopardy!”-style, the content of which was developed and reviewed by an expert panel of clinical pharmacy practitioners and educators, the release said.
“We truly worked hard because we took pride in representing the school we love so much on the national level,” said Phillips.
Gatton College of Pharmacy was founded in 2005. Learn more at www.etsu.edu/pharmacy.