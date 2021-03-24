National Teacher of the Year honors for 2021 were recently bestowed upon Dr. Benjamin D. Caton III of East Tennessee State University by the Music Teachers National Association (MTNA) during its virtual annual conference, according to a press release from the university.
Caton, who recently retired after 46 years on the ETSU Department of Music faculty, was also named Tennessee Music Teachers Association's (TMTA) Teacher of the Year in 2020, and he has been active in leadership roles with both the MTNA and TMTA.
Caton’s unanimous selection by the MTNA for this award “testifies to his unparalleled dedication to education and service in music,” according to his colleague, Dr. Esther Park, associate professor of piano in the ETSU Department of Music. “This honor is only bestowed upon the best of the best teachers, and the fact that the MTNA unanimously voted to honor him is a testament to Dr. Caton’s legacy.”
“This is an incredible honor for a well-deserving professor,” added Dr. Matthew Potterton, chair of the Department of Music. “Dr. Caton has dedicated his life to his profession, his students, and to his alma mater, ETSU.”
Following his retirement, the release said Caton was recognized in a special ceremony with professor emeritus status and the presentation of a joint resolution by the Tennessee Senate sponsored by Sen. Rusty Crowe of Johnson City and Sen. Steve Southerland of Morristown in honor of Caton’s distinguished career.
According to the release Caton has taught at all grade levels from first grade to graduate courses since earning his bachelor’s degree in music education from ETSU and his master’s and doctoral degrees from Ohio State University, as well as the pedagogy/musicianship certificate from the Kodaly Musical Training Institute.
During his tenure with ETSU, Caton was honored in 2014 with the university’s Distinguished Faculty Award in Service, among other awards and accolades.
The release said Caton has enjoyed quoting Robert Schumann’s statement, “There is no end to learning,” and that he continued to learn and grow beyond his formal education. He attended the fourth International Kodaly Seminar in Kecskemet, Hungary; the 16th annual International Music Workshop in Exeter, England; the International Keyboard Institute and Festival from 2006-2008 at the Mannes School of Music in New York; and Art of the Piano at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music in 2019. He attended the semifinal and final rounds of the Cliburn International Piano Competition in 2005, 2009, 2013 and 2017.
“Fortunate are adults who view their work as children view their play,” Caton often says, according to the release. “I’ve been blessed and fortunate to be a teacher. I would not trade it for any other career.”