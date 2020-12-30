JOHNSON CITY – Dr. Daryl A. Carter of East Tennessee State University was recently elected to chair the board of directors of Humanities Tennessee after serving on the board since 2014, a press release from the university said.
Humanities Tennessee fosters community and civility in Tennessee through engaging programs that examine and reflect upon ideas, stories, history, arts and culture, the release said. The non-governmental organization is funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities and private donations. The majority of its work revolves around sponsoring programs that increase the profile and reach of the humanities throughout the state by providing funding in the form of grants, the release said. These grants fund such events as the Southern Festival of Books, Young Writer’s Workshops and Chapter16.org.
Carter, a professor of history and interim director of the Africana Studies Program at ETSU, joined the university faculty in 2008. He received a B.S. in political science in 2004 and an M.A. in history in 2006 from ETSU, and his Ph.D. in history from the University of Memphis in 2011.
Carter’s area of expertise is 20th and 21st century American political history, including the intersections of race, class and gender and how they impact American political history. He is the author of “Brother Bill: President Clinton and the Politics of Race and Class,” which was published by the University of Arkansas Press in 2016.
Carter will hold the position of board chair for one year, after which he is eligible for reelection, the release said.
To learn more about Humanities Tennessee, visit humanitiestennessee.org.