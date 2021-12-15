East Tennessee State University’s online Post-Graduate Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) program is ranked third in the nation by NursePractitionerOnline.com.
ETSU’s PMHNP graduate certificate concentration offers a certificate for nurses who have completed a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) degree. Its customized special studies program provides education and clinical training in the PMHNP role, according to a press release from the university about the ranking. Upon completion, graduates are eligible for the national certification examination.
Nearly 80 students are currently enrolled in ETSU’s PMHNP program which has graduated 121 students since 2018, the release said.
The NursePractitionerOnline.com ranking of Online MSN Psychiatric-Mental Health NP Programs, which was published Nov. 30, highlights the ETSU program’s focus on rural health care delivery and the simulations offered within its online courses, the release said.
“We are so excited and honored to be recognized as third in the nation,” said Dr. Lisa Haddad, interim associate dean for graduate programs in the ETSU College of Nursing. “Our Psychiatric Mental Health NP Program is one of our most sought-after degrees. As higher education maneuvers through the pandemic, we find that this program continues to be in high demand.
“Mental health providers are in short supply across the nation and particularly short in underserved areas,” she continued. “In some states, over 80% of the population lives in an area that has a mental health professional shortage. We are proud to have experienced faculty guiding our students to success.”
According to NursePractitionerOnline.com the ranking was developed starting with a database of online nurse practitioner programs available nationwide of all degree levels and specializations. Programs that could not qualify due to a lack of enrollment information or the program having closed were filtered out, and programs were then ranked using a points system based on factors including the diversity of programs offered, accreditation status, tenure of faculty, annual tuition and fees in relation to local cost of living, the size of the institution's nursing department, acceptance rate and competitiveness and graduation and completion rate.
Learn more about ETSU’s PMHNP and other graduate and post-master’s certificates offered by the College of Nursing at etsu.edu/online/graduate-certificates/nursing.php.
To see the ranking, visit nursepractitioneronline.com/programs/pmhnp/msn/.