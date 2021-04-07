Rural high school students eyeing a career in medicine can get an early glimpse into the field by attending the Rural High School Medical Camp hosted by East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine.
The camp is geared toward rising juniors and seniors or recent graduates of high schools in rural areas who want to pursue a career in medicine or any other health-related career. The camp will be a single-day camp offered on both June 8 and 15. The Rural High School Medical Camp will include information about the various health sciences fields for which there are programs at ETSU, hands-on lectures and a short tour of the main campus.
The camp is free through the sponsorship of ETSU, Quillen College of Medicine and Tennessee Workforce Development. Campers will receive a free T-shirt and lunch provided in the dining hall of the newly renovated D.P. Culp Student Center, according to the release.
To apply, visit bit.ly/2PIVauB. Space is limited to 30 attendees. The deadline for applications is April 19.
For more information, contact Skylar Moore, rural programs coordinator for Quillen College of Medicine, at 423-439-6719 or via email at mooresd1@etsu.edu.