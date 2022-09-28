Exchange Club Seeks Student Entries For John Duggins Memorial Challenge Sep 28, 2022 12 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Exchange Club has organized a competition to promote community involvement among Greeneville and Greene County high school students.The John Duggins Memorial Challenge asks students, individually or in teams, to identify an issue within their community, analyze the problem and suggest a solution to be implemented.From entries submitted, the Exchange Club will select a winning entry, which will receive a prize of $1,000 and mentoring help to implement the solution.To be eligible, students must be attending a Greeneville or Greene County high school, or if they attend any private school or home-schooled high school, students must be living in Greene County.Entries can be from individuals or teams of students. Teams do not have to attend the same school.The application deadline is Dec. 1.For more information or applications, contact Jim Holt at jimbouh@comcast.net or PO Box 781, Greeneville, TN 37744. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Greeneville Exchange Club Student High School School Education Greene County Entry Team Deadline Greeneville And Greene County Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now 1 Driver Killed, Another Injured In Chuckey Pike Head-On Crash Hazzard Fest Set Sept. 23-24 At Greene Co. Fairgrounds Greene Devils Escape Dobyns-Bennett Wilhoit Retires As SRO Of Chuckey-Doak High School Bar Stools In Bank Lanes: The Greene Offers 'Something Different'