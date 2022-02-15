A dodgeball tournament dubbed "Extravabandza" will help raise funds for Greeneville City Schools band programs, according to an announcement from Greeneville High School Band Director Brooke Williams.
Teams of six are required to play, and it costs $100 per team to enter. Teams must register by Feb. 28.
The games will be double elimination, and prizes will be awarded at the end of the evening, the announcement said.
The event will be March 4 at EastView Recreation Center, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and the games beginning at 6 p.m.
Spectator admission is by donation. Concessions will be available.
For more information or to register a team, contact Williams at williamsb@gcschools.net.