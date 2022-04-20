Dr. Jacob Fait, formerly dean of Tusculum University’s College of Business, has been promoted at the university to serve as vice president of enrollment management and financial aid.
In his new role Fait will oversee the offices of admission, communications and marketing, and financial aid. Working with the directors in those offices, he will position the university for enrollment growth, promote the Tusculum brand and ensure students receive the maximum financial support possible as they pursue their degrees, a press release from the university said. He will also serve in Tusculum’s Executive Cabinet.
“We are delighted to recognize Dr. Fait’s exceptional performance and outstanding abilities by entrusting him with broader responsibilities,” said Dr. Scott Hummel, Tusculum’s president. “Dr. Fait has repeatedly demonstrated strong leadership that has had a measurable effect, and I am confident he will excel in his new role. He will be a valuable partner as we implement our strategic goals and fulfill our mission.”
At Tusculum since early 2018, Fait established the vision that resulted in the College of Business earning accreditation later that year from the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs, the release said. Subsequently he helped the Master of Arts in organizational training and performance management program and Tusculum’s sport management programs achieve accreditation from that international organization.
As dean, the release said, Fait helped drive 100% growth in the Pioneer Master of Business Administration program, led the creation of the Master of Science in entrepreneurial leadership program and spearheaded the corporate partnership program with East Tennessee companies, which enables their employees to pursue degrees at Tusculum while receiving tuition discounts.
This record of accomplishment led Tusculum to give Fait additional leadership responsibilities as executive director of the university’s Center for Civic Advancement, where he worked closely with students and managed philanthropic and service-oriented campus events, according to the release. He also oversees grants and donations for the Tusculum Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, which provides free tax return preparation for eligible community members as well as Tusculum employees.
Fait was selected a member of The Business Journal of Tri-Cities Tennessee/Virginia’s 2019 class of 40 Under Forty.
“After spending a decade on the academic side of higher education, I am excited to enter the next stage of my career and grow professionally on the operational side,” Fait said. “Tusculum’s dedicated and expert faculty and staff and our outstanding students inspire me daily, and I welcome the opportunity to build on the university’s strengths and seize our opportunities for growth.”
According to the release, Fait has three primary goals for driving increased enrollment numbers:
- A focus on speed with acceptance decisions
- A focus on additional corporate partnerships
- Programmatic-specific recruitment plans designed in collaboration with leaders in those academic areas
Fait joined Tusculum after serving as assistant dean of graduate and professional programs and director of the Doctor of Business Administration program at Lincoln Memorial University from 2015 to 2017, the release said. He also founded the Small Business Management and Entrepreneurship Department and served as its chair for a year.
“I came to Tusculum almost five years ago for the same reasons our students have for the last 228 years: an excellent college experience on a small campus, impactful relationships with faculty, embedded civic arts, a strong heritage and the mountain setting,” Fait said. “It’s these institutional attributes that create the Pioneer allure that all students experience stepping foot on our campus for the first time. As an employee, I also sought to make a meaningful impact on the organization and am grateful for the opportunities I have received.”
Fait received a Bachelor of Science in accounting and a Master of Business Administration in international business from Duquesne University. He earned a doctorate in organizational learning and leadership from Gannon University.
More information about the university is available at www.tusculum.edu.