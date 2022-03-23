The Greene Reads Collaboration and Greene County Schools Save the Children will host a Family Connections Bash on April 2 to introduce families to local supports in the community.
The event is free and will feature local camps and opportunities for scholarships, educational and literacy opportunities and food trucks, which plan to donate a portion of the day’s proceeds to camp scholarships, according to a flyer from the group.
GROUPS SOUGHT TO PARTICIPATE
The Greene Reads Collaboration, formerly the Save the Children Community Collaborative, is seeking additional involvement from local groups that focus on supporting the community’s various needs.
“Our goal is to spread awareness of what organizations, clubs and groups are in the area that benefit our community,” Save the Children Community Engagement Coordinator Susan Buss said.
She said groups with a focus on educational resources, health and food security as well as youth, family and church groups and others are welcome.
There is no cost to organizations or families to attend.
The event is scheduled for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 2 at the Greene County Fairgrounds and is open to the whole community, the flyer says.
For more information contact Buss at Susan.Buss@gcstn.org.