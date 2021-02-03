Out of school districts across the country, Greeneville City Schools was recently named the top school district in America to purchase an affordable home by Finder.com.
Finder, an independent comparison platform and information service, looked at school districts rated “A+” on Niche.com’s list of Best School Districts in America. From there, Finder analysts examined a variety of factors including median household income and average real estate taxes paid to determine which of the best school districts were most affordable.
With a median annual household income of $34,307 and average home cost of $128,100, Greeneville City Schools ranked No. 1 in the list.
“Greeneville ranked the highest because it was the district with the most affordable housing, while also being an A+ school district on Niche.com’s list of the 2021 Best School Districts in America,” said Finder.com Data Analyst Catherine Choi. “Although many school districts are top rated across the United States, many are located in highly expensive housing areas. Greeneville stands out as being much more affordable for the average American.”
Choi said house prices by school district were calculated using the Zillow Home Value Index for all zip codes zoned for the district, and as a secondary measure, data from the 2018 American Community Survey by the Census Bureao was also considered.
As the higher of the two figures, the average home cost of $128,100 came from the 2018 American Community Survey five-year data from the Census Bureau, Choi said.
Real estate tax, median household income and the median value of owner-occupied housing for each district was sourced from the ACS data.
The average real estate tax paid in Greeneville was listed as $1,129.
“I am very proud of the results that our students and staff have achieved which allowed us to be recognized as the best school district in America to purchase an affordable home,” said Director of Schools Steve Starnes. “The beauty of Greene County and the opportunities available to families within the Town of Greeneville are second to none.”
The full article with data evaluation methodology sources can be found at www.finder.com/best-school-district-for-affordable-home.