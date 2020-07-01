Students who have diverse academic interests can pursue a multidimensional bachelor’s degree from Tusculum University that gives them flexibility in their future careers.
Tennessee’s first higher education institution offers the independent program of study, which allows students to build their own degree by picking two or three areas of study.
Tusculum has previously used this program only in special circumstances, but it is now making this option available to all students in recognition that pursuit of a degree in only one subject sometimes is not a good fit for a student, a press release from the university said.
“We gave this course of study considerable thought and recognize that not every student is the same,” said Wayne Thomas, dean of the College of Civic and Liberal Arts. “Some students would prefer not to focus on one subject because they are more eclectic in their approach to learning. We are pleased to support these students by giving them more flexibility in the design of their degree.”
Dr. Tricia Hunsader, provost and vice president of academic affairs, said the independent program of study also works superbly for students who have a definitive career plan. In these instances, a degree in multiple subjects provides them with the necessary knowledge to be attractive to potential employers in their chosen profession, the release said.
Traditional students, who attend all classes in person, can build their degree in the independent program of study from any of the subjects for which Tusculum offers a bachelor’s degree. Adult and online studies students, who complete their coursework solely online or in combination with a weekly face-to-face session, have the opportunity to build a degree from four subjects – criminal justice, business, psychology and English, with the last one having a concentration in communication and public relations.
Students who pursue this method of receiving their undergraduate degree will still have to complete 120 credit hours, as is the case with all other bachelor’s degrees, before they can graduate, the release said. However, the program is open to students who have transferred from other higher education institutions.
Many people experience changes in their job interests or in the skill set they need during their career. Hunsader said the independent program of study is an excellent way for students to be marketable in more than one field, with the ability to return for further coursework in a subject, if desired.
Additionally, the release said, some people have experienced life circumstances that precluded them from completing a degree they previously started. Tusculum might be able to apply credits earned during that period of study to the independent program of study and make it easier for them to achieve that long-desired degree, Hunsader said.
Another group that benefits is students who hold an associate degree because the credits they earned during those studies are usable in building and completing an independent program of study, the release said.
“The independent program of study demonstrates Tusculum’s agility and ability to meet student needs through multiple pathways,” Hunsader said. “Tusculum is focused on helping our students be career-ready, and offering this option to students who would benefit from it is another excellent way we achieve our mission.”
For more information, visit https://web.tusculum.edu/academics/ips/.