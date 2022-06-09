Former Greeneville High School Principal Martin McDonald was served with a plan of corrective action noting multiple concerns and corrective strategies two months before he resigned.
Greeneville City Schools noted multiple infractions and shortcomings in the document including inappropriate conduct, for which he was also cited in November 2021.
McDonald was formally reprimanded in November for a post on Twitter that included a picture of three female GHS students and the caption, “Bringing sexy back one track suit at a time!!!!”
According to the employee reprimand/corrective action form from McDonald’s personnel file, the tweet was brought to the district’s attention by another district administrator, and parents and other employees also complained.
Three violations of the Teacher Code of Ethics/Educator’s Obligation to Students are noted in the November Twitter incident: educators should “not intentionally expose the student to embarrassment or disparagement,” “not engage in any sexually related behavior with the student whether verbal, written, physical or electronic, with or without the student’s consent,” and “maintain a professional approach with the student at all times.”
McDonald was instructed to “refrain from making any verbal comments or any social media or similar posts which depict students in a negative or inappropriate light,” according to the reprimand.
According to records Director of Schools Steve Starnes submitted the report of misconduct to the Tennessee State Board of Education, per TSBA rules, citing “negligence in the commission of duties as educator that does not result in harm to student” as well as “other good cause.” McDonald’s educator license was then reviewed by the state, but no further action was taken at the time.
The plan of corrective action for McDonald dated March 25 states that that administration continued to receive reports of inappropriate comments made by McDonald, as well as that he “failed to follow through with important tasks such as addressing major personnel issues in a timely manner,” “avoids addressing personnel issues immediately when they arise,” and that he “fails to follow through timely with commitments to faculty and staff.”
McDonald resigned May 31. He was hired to lead Greeneville High School in October 2020 after five years as principal at Oak Ridge High School.
The Greeneville Sun left messages requesting comment from McDonald on Thursday.