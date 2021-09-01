High school seniors will have opportunities this fall to retake the ACT college entrance exam and boost their scores after taking the test the first time as a junior during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While a recent study by ACT, Inc. found that the 2020-21 ACT results indicated an anticipated decline in ACT scores nationwide, Tennessee is the first state to offer a free retake opportunity to all high school seniors this fall, press release from the Tennessee Department of Education said.
The ACT is a comprehensive college entrance exam covering a wide range of subjects that assess students’ mathematical skills, grammar usage, science interpretation, and reading comprehension. Results from college readiness tests like ACT are used to determine eligibility for scholarships, including the Tennessee HOPE scholarship.
In an effort to urge all Tennessee high school seniors to take advantage of the free ACT retake opportunity this fall, the state has expanded testing windows to provide additional options during October and November, the release said.
ACT Inc.’s research shows that students who take the ACT more than once increase their score by an average of 1 point. Students who improve their scores in one or more subject areas tested will have their super-score composite available to send to postsecondary institutions and scholarship programs.
“While the fall ACT retake has always been available to our seniors, this year’s retake opportunities offer our seniors one more chance to potentially boost their scores and demonstrate readiness for college and career,” says Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “ACT Inc.’s research shows that by participating in these opportunities, students are more likely to increase their ACT scores, and we want all our students to achieve their highest potential. I encourage our districts, schools, and families to help us ensure all Tennessee high school seniors can take advantage of this opportunity.”
Districts across the state will be able to offer the free fall ACT retake opportunities during one of the following three-day windows:
- October 5-7
- October 19-21
- November 2-4
“ACT is proud to partner with Tennessee as we encourage all student to take advantage of Tennessee’s ACT Senior Retake to improve students’ composite scores. Last year, over 89% of Tennessee seniors participated in the ACT Senior Retake. ACT data shows that when a student tests more than once, their ACT composite score increases by about 1 point,” said Catherine Hoffman, ACT’s vice president of state and federal programs. “In many cases, this score increase provided scholarship funds and many students were not required to take remedial classes. This resulted in dollars back into Tennessee families’ pockets and impacts that will last for generations. Tennessee continues to put students first and make lasting change for students.”