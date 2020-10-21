Frightmare Manor, a popular Halloween attraction in Talbott, will host will host Walters State Night on Oct. 29. For the discounted price of $20 per person, ticket holders will have access to all of their haunted attractions, which span over 20 acres, according to a news release.
Along with the haunts, Walters State Night guests will also have access to the event barn located next to haunted attractions, where there will be refreshments, games and music starting at 6 p.m. The haunted attractions will open 7-9:30 p.m., with parking and check-in at the event barn.
Frightmare Manor has been named one of the scariest attractions in America, with a haunted house at the center and many other attractions. COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed during the event. For details on Frightmare Manor’s safety precautions, visit frightmaremanor.com/events.
“We are thrilled to be able to partner with Frightmare Manor this year for an unforgettable experience,” said Jonathan Nash, assistant director of alumni affairs at Walters State. “There’s no better way to get ready for the Halloween season.”
To purchase tickets, contact Nash at 423-585-6976 or Jonathan.Nash@ws.edu. Tickets may be purchased and picked up at all Walters State campuses. Tickets may also be purchased at the event barn at Frightmare Manor on the night of the event.
Frightmare Manor is located at 7588 W Andrew Johnson Highway in Talbott, about 40 miles from Greeneville.