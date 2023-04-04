For years, Greeneville City Schools held an annual Science Alliance, bringing grades 3-6 together for science-related activities in the gym of Hal Henard Elementary School.
This year, the successful event was expanded and renamed The Greeneville City Schools STEM Alliance, offering science, along with technology, engineering, and math-related activities.
An estimated total of 600 students were expected to attend the event held March 24 featuring around 20 information and interactive booths.
Students could see presentations on topics ranging from animal dissection to virtual reality.
The event was held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and approximately 20 groups of students rotated through the booths with assistance from Greeneville High School students.
Scheduled presenters and their booths included:
- Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio - emergency radio demonstration;
- Crenlo Engineered Cabs - description of cab engineering;
- GHS students Teaching Our Youths Science (TOYS) - science experiments;
- Greeneville Energy Authority - basics of electricity and safety;
- Greene Technology Center (GTC) Aviation - flight simulator and other displays;
- GTC Computer IT - computers, interactive coding projects, and robotics;
- GTC Health Science - anatomy, dissection, fetal pig, cow heart, cow eyes;
- GTC Industrial Electricity - electricity demonstrations;
- GTC Racing Team - appearance of the GTC Solar GoKart;
- Hands On! Discovery Center - air pressure program with potato launcher, seltzer poppers, and the Bernoulli principle;
- Keep Greene Beautiful - stormwater presentation covering pollution and recycling;
- LEGO - demonstration of robotics;
- National Park Service - jobs, services, arrowheads, and other symbols;
- Roan Mountain State Park - corn snake program;
- Starlab (Janet Ricker) - portable planetarium;
- Tennessee Department of Transportation - dump truck, hands-on displays of innovative designs to aid in traffic flow, pieces of different rock encountered in construction;
- Tennessee Valley Authority - presentation of electric cable and equipment related to transmission work;
- WonderWorks - demonstration of a bed of nails with balloons;
- Walters State Community College - Occupational Therapy program and activities with virtual reality goggles, robotics, and industrial maintenance; and
- a virtual sand table.
The U.S. Department of Education's website states, "In an ever-changing, increasingly complex world, it's more important than ever that our nation's youth are prepared to bring knowledge and skills to solve problems, make sense of information, and know how to gather and evaluate evidence to make decisions.
"These are the kinds of skills that students develop in science, technology, engineering, and math, including computer science—disciplines collectively known as STEM/CS.
"If we want a nation where our future leaders, neighbors, and workers can understand and solve some of the complex challenges of today and tomorrow, and to meet the demands of the dynamic and evolving workforce, building students' skills, content knowledge, and literacy in STEM fields is essential.
"We must also make sure that, no matter where children live, they have access to quality learning environments. A child's zip code should not determine their STEM literacy and educational options."
For more information on STEM, visit https://www.ed.gov/stem.