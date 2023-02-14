Nursing students at South Greene High School are shown, from left, front row: Abigal Gosnell, Karolina Lima, Abby Jones, Summer Griffey and Sophia Hoese; second row: Aubrey McKillop, Courtney Johnson, Haley Susong, Megan Brown, Aydan Dyer, Angie Bair, AJ Marchus and Allison Penley.
Photo Special To The Sun/Avery Good
AJ Marchus uses a gait belt to transfer Karolina Lima from the bed to a wheelchair.
Photo Special To The Sun/Avery Good
Haley Susong uses a stethoscope to assess Courtney Johnson's respiratory rate.
South Greene High School is preparing future health care professionals in a new Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program.
Through a partnership with Walters State Community College's Division of Workforce Training, a dozen students are learning clinical skills in the SGHS CNA Training Center and getting real-life experience.
"I feel like this is going to help further my experience and skills for what I want to do in the field," said senior Karolina Lima, who wants to be a pediatric nurse.
For senior Aydan Dyer, who plans to become a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) nurse, the program offers an opportunity to learn the terminology of nursing while making money.
Students of the program take 100 hours — 60 classroom hours and 40 hours of clinicals, then they work in a local nursing home, according to instructor Angie Bair.
Bair, a WSCC employee, has 25 years of experience as a nurse in several specialties, including intensive care.
Lessons include how to check patients' vital signs, including readings for blood pressure, pulse and respiratory levels.
Students also learn more physically demanding skills like making hospital beds, giving bed baths, transferring patients, and the proper way to care for geriatric patients.
Haley Susong, a senior and aspiring labor-and-delivery nurse, said she likes how the program allows her to work while in school.
She called the program "a stepping stone" on her way to becoming a registered nurse. Susong said the students have learned a lot in the program and have become CPR certified.
"I feel like the health care field needs nurses," Susong added.
Freshman AJ Machus said she was motivated to start the program earlier than most students, noting that she hopes to become a psychiatric nurse.
Another early starter is sophomore Megan Brown, who wants to serve as a nurse in the U.S. Army.
Senior Abigal Gosnell gave a simple but very important reason for why she enrolled in the program — "to help people."
SGHS Principal Lori Wilhoit expressed thanks to Greene County-Greeneville Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison for donation of a hospital bed to use in the CNA program.