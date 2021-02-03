A yak or a beehive may be unconventional Christmas gifts, but they were among those chosen by students at Greeneville Adventist Academy, who raised money during a Loose Change Drive for the Adventist Development and Relief Agency.
The gifts were chosen from the Relief Agency’s catalogue, through which donors to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church’s global humanitarian arm are able to select gift categories to specifically direct their financial contribution.
Teacher Angela Emde, who organized the drive with fellow teacher Kim Shumaker, said gifts also included “boat clinics, goats, chickens and water access for people throughout the world who need it most.”
Students raised a total of $675 and Emde said the donations in the second annual fundraising drive exceeded the previous year’s collection by $200.
Emde said students were divided into family teams, with a high school student as the team leader.
“Teams met, looked through the ADRA gift catalogue and set a goal for their team,” Emde said.
Emde said the Relief Agency chooses where the gifts are sent.
“Students eagerly participated to reach their gift goal,” Emde said. “While students were to bring in loose change for this fundraiser, the school secretary was amazed that $20 bills kept showing up in the collection jars.”
Emde said the collection is done around Christmas to teach students about sacrificial giving.
“We love to see the students’ excitement with this project as they look outward, and not inward during the gift-giving season,” Emde said. “Our desire is for this to be a life-lesson on the joy of sacrificial giving.”
For more information about Greeneville Adventist Academy, visit www.mygaa.org. For more information about the Adventist Development and Relief Agency, visit www.adra.org.