Emily Gilland and Emma Broyles are the recipients of the Mary Jane Coleman and High School Merit scholarships from the Greeneville Arts Council.
Gilland, a 2019 graduate of North Greene High School, is a sophomore studying graphic design at East Tennessee State University. She was the winner of the High School Merit Scholarship in 2019, and she was recently awarded the Mary Jane Coleman Scholarship, which is named for longtime Greeneville resident and founder of the Greeneville Arts Council and Sinking Creek Film Festival Mary Jane Coleman.
Broyles, a 2020 graduate of Greeneville High School, received the High School Merit Scholarship. She is now studying animation at Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, Georgia.
“The Greeneville Arts Council has been supporting the arts and art students in Greeneville and Greene County for over 50 years. The Arts Council is thrilled to support these two talented young people to represent their hometown and our community in the arts,” said Mark Russell on behalf of the Greeneville Arts Council.