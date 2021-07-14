The Greeneville Arts Council is now accepting applications for the Greeneville/Greene County High School Art Merit Scholarship and the Mary Jane Coleman Scholarship, according to a press release from the Arts Council.
Both scholarships are for students pursuing a career in visual arts.
The Art Merit Scholarship is open to any graduating high school student residing within and graduating from the Greene County and Greeneville City school district who is committed to a major in visual art at an accredited college, university or art school. The application deadline is Sept. 30, according to the release.
The Mary Jane Coleman Scholarship is for students entering their sophomore, junior or senior year and enrolled full time majoring in visual art at an accredited college, university or art school. The release said the application deadline is Oct. 31.
These scholarships are to be used in support of educational studies in the upcoming 2021 fall semester, the release said.
Applications are available by contacting gacscholarships@gmail.com or calling 972-9265. Applications will be submitted by email only.