The Greeneville Arts Council is accepting applications for the Greeneville/Greene County High School Art Merit Scholarship until Sept. 30 and for the Mary Jane Coleman Scholarship until Oct. 31.
Both scholarships are available to students pursuing a career in visual arts, a press release from the Arts Council said.
The Art Merit Scholarship is open to any student living in Greene County who graduated in 2021 from Greeneville or Greene County Schools and who is committed to a major in visual art at an accredited college, university or art school starting in the fall 2021 semester.
The Mary Jane Coleman Scholarship is for students from Greene County who are entering their second, or later, year of school majoring in visual art.
The scholarships are to be used in support of educational studies beginning in the 2021 fall semester, the release said.
Applications are accepted by email only. For more information or for an application, contact the Arts Council at gacscholarships@gmail.com or 972-9265.