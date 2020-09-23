The Greeneville Arts Council is accepting applications through Sept. 30 for the Greeneville/Greene County High School Art Merit Scholarship.
The scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors who reside within and are graduating from the Greene County or Greeneville City school districts, and who are pursuing a career in visual arts. Applicants must have committed to a major in visual arts and be entering an accredited college, university or art school for the 2020 fall semester.
Applications are available by contacting gacscholarships@gmail.com or calling 423-972-9265.