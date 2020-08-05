Greeneville City Schools announced selected teachers of the year.
According to a press release, each school has selected a building-level teacher of the year, and district-level winners were selected by a committee.
The district winners will advance to the next level of competition, where they will be eligible for the Tennessee Teacher of the Year Award in their respective divisions, the release said.
In the category for pre-kindergarten through fourth grade, the building level winners are Katie Raby of Hal Henard, Heather Boegemann of Highland, Lynette Hill of East View and Eric Parker of Tusculum View.
Parker was selected as the district-level representative for this category. He teaches special education at Tusculum View and has been a faculty member there for 19 years, the release said.
Margaret “Marty” Seaton of Greeneville Middle Schools was selected as both the building and district level winner for the grades five through eight category. Seaton teaches special education and has been with the middle school for eight years.
The building level winners for the grades 9-12 category are Casey Jones of Greeneville High School and Kelly Coulston of the Greene Technology Center.
Jones was selected as the district-level representative for the high school category. Jones teaches special education and has been a member of the Greeneville High School faculty for four and a half years.
The Tennessee Teacher of the Year Program is designed to promote recognition, respect and appreciation for teachers; to stimulate interest in teaching as a career; and to encourage public involvement in education, the release from Greeneville City Schools said.
For more information about the Tennessee Teacher of the Year Program, visit the Tennessee Department of Education’s website at www.tn.gov/education.
Greeneville City Schools typically has a billboard displayed in town to celebrate the Teacher of the Year winners. This year, instead of doing the billboard, the teachers of the year decided to make a donation to the Greeneville City Schools Family Resource Center, the release said.