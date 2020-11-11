Greeneville City Schools was ranked the second best public school district in the state in the 2021 Niche Best School Districts In Tennessee ranking, a press release from the school system said. The district was ranked No. 4 in 2020.
Niche is a company based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, that operates a website, niche.com, offering rankings and reviews in various topics including schools, colleges and places to live.
The school system was ranked first place in three categories, according to the release: Districts with the Best Teachers in Tennessee, Best Places to Teach in Tennessee and Best School Districts for Athletes in Tennessee.
Greeneville City Schools was also ranked No. 322 out of 10,760 in the Best School Districts in America ranking.
The Best Public-School rankings are based on rigorous analysis of academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with test scores, college data, and ratings collected from millions of Niche users, the release said.
“This recognition reflects the intentional work of our teachers, students, school and district leaders to ensure that all students in Greeneville City are fully supported and receive a high quality education in all areas,” said Assistant Director of Schools for Instruction Dr. Suzanne C. Bryant. “We are proud of the dedication and tremendous effort that our teachers and students put in daily to fulfill our vision that All Students Will Be Prepared and Confident to Own Their Future.”
“I am very proud of the work by our students, teachers, and staff that led to this recognition,” Director of Schools Steve Starnes said. “The leadership of our Board of Education and the support of our parents, the Town of Greeneville, and our community enables us to provide a world-class education for students. Greeneville City Schools is committed to our mission of Cultivating the Mind and Impacting the Heart through Excellence and Equity.”
For more information, including the full ranking list, visit https://www.niche.com/k12/search/best-school- districts/s/tennessee/.