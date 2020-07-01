The Custodial Department has always been a crucial component at Greeneville City Schools, and since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Greeneville City Schools custodial teams have increased the frequency and intensity of cleaning efforts, a press release from the district said.
The custodial teams’ efforts have not gone unnoticed, and the Greeneville High School custodial team has been honored by the district as the Custodial Team of the Month for June 2020.
“We are so proud of this team and what they have accomplished,” Custodial Team Lead and Safety Specialist Roger Hensley said. “The custodial team at Greeneville High School has worked hard on making their school look its very best.”
“In the last couple of weeks, this team has been hard at work racking, trimming, and putting down mulch,” Hensley continued. “Normally I recognize a Custodian of the Month each month. I have been so impressed with this team and with the job that they have done, I am pleased to announce that the custodial staff at GHS is June’s Custodian Team of the Month! If you have not been by GHS, I invite you to drive by and see the fresh mulch and everything that this team has worked so hard on.”
“The Greeneville High School Custodial Team is to be commended for their extraordinary efforts during the COVID-19 closure,” said Assistant Director of Schools for Administration Beverly Miller. “Not only have they used the time to get the inside of their school sanitized and orderly, they have also worked extremely hard to make sure the entire campus and grounds are well-maintained. GHS is literally one of the main focal points in our beautiful downtown area. I commend these professionals for their commitment to excellence.”
“We are extremely proud of the level of commitment to service that our GHS Custodial team exhibits on a daily basis. They are an extraordinary group that lives our mission of Excellence in All Endeavors,” said Greeneville High School Principal Patrick Fraley. “To daily witness the care they put forth for our students in staff is truly a blessing. Our custodial staff are a wonderful group of people who have tremendous pride in their service to our school.”