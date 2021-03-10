Greeneville City Schools was recently represented in a national conference focused on education and COVID-19.
Leading and Learning Beyond COVID-19 is a three-part series offered by Tech & Learning during which education colleagues from around the country, including Beverly Miller of Greeneville City Schools, discussed how to build a deeper understanding of how to move beyond crisis response to COVID-19 and begin to lay the foundation for the road ahead in education, according to a press release from the district.
Miller, who serves as assistant director for administration and chief technology officer for the school system, delivered a presentation on leadership and change management. Miller also facilitated discussion among a group of educators from around the country.
Her presentation focused on how education organizations were forced to make rapid changes with extreme flexibility when the COVID-19 pandemic shifted the way teachers and students were teaching and learning, the release said.
“While there have been many challenges during the past year, there have also been some valuable lessons learned,” said Miller. “Among them include the fact that education can be agile and adaptable when necessary to serve students.”
Lane Wilburn, a Tusculum View Elementary School student, was also invited to speak during a student panel discussion. During the panel, Wilburn shared things he has enjoyed about virtual learning as well as some reasons he misses being in his school and with his teachers and friends, according to the release. Wilburn, 10, was born with a congenital heart defect.
Wilburn was assisted on the panel by Kim Rominger, retired Greeneville City Schools teacher and Wilburn’s grandmother. Rominger shared some her perspective, too, and praised the job that Wilburn’s teachers have done during the pandemic.