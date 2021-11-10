The Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation (GCSEF) will hold its seventh annual Turkey Trot 5K through downtown Greeneville on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 25.
This family friendly event supports education in Greeneville City Schools while encouraging health and wellness, a press release from GCSEF said. Funds raised through the Turkey Trot benefit GCSEF, a nonprofit organization that provides funding for innovative projects in GCS that reach beyond the scope of the school system’s regular operating budget, the release said.
The Greeneville City school with the highest percentage of participation will receive a cash prize.
The walk/run will begin at Greeneville High School’s Burley Stadium at 8 a.m. and will end there, too. Registration forms, race day maps, and guidelines can be found on the organization’s website at www.gcseducationfoundation.net or picked up at the GCS Education Foundation office located in the Kathryn W. Leonard Administrative Offices building, 129 W. Depot St. Race day registration will begin at 6:45 a.m. Online registration is available at www.runsignup.com.
This race route will be USATF certified, and timing is available through the State of Franklin Track Club, according to the release. Awards will be presented in the following divisions: elementary students, middle school students, high school students, college students, adult 40 & under, adult over 40, grand master (50 and older), senior grand master (60 and older) and teachers/administrators. Participants can only place in one category.
Medals were designed and produced by students in the machine tool program at the Greene Technology Center, the release said. The race also includes a costume contest.
For additional information about the 7th Annual GCSEF 5K Turkey Trot, contact Amanda Waddell at 423-823-0001 or waddella@gcschools.net.