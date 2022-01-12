Noah Helton, a Greeneville High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) cadet, recently earned his solo wings with FLIGHT Foundation. According to information provided by Helton’s family, with his flight on Dec. 28, he became the 10th GHS AFJROTC cadet and the 229th solo student overall in the FLIGHT Foundation sponsored high school/college flight program. Helton flew solo in a Cessna 152 at the Greeneville Airport in 11.1 hours, according to the release. He received a solo scholarship from his parents Jim and Debra Helton, AFJROTC and the State of Tennessee Partnership Grant. Helton is pictured with FLIGHT Foundation Founder, President and Instructor Lt Col Bill Powley.