The Greeneville High School “Pride of the Devils” Band recently concluded the 2021 marching season with their show Dolly, a tribute to the life of Dolly Parton incorporating songs from throughout Parton’s career.
The band won several awards, including seventh place in the statewide finals, at multiple competitions, according to a press release.
Awards earned by the GHS Band during the 2021 marching season include:
David Crockett Festival of Bands – David Crockett High School
- Superior rating
- 1st place Color Guard
- 1st place Drum Major
- 1st place Band
Music in the Castle — TN High School
- 1st place Effects
- 1st place Music
- 2nd place Band
- 2nd place Color Guard
- 2nd place Drum Major
- 2nd place Visual
- 3rd place Percussion
Appalachian Classic — West Ridge High School
- 1st place Drum Major
- 1st place Music General Effects
- 2nd place Music
- 2nd place Visual
- 2nd place Color Guard
- 2nd place Percussion
- 2nd place General Effects
- 2nd place Band
Division II State Marching Competition — Stewarts Creek High School
- Superior Band
- Excellent Color Guard
- Excellent Drumline
- Excellent Drum Major
- 7th Place in the State Finals
The band is under the direction of Brooke Rhea Williams, with assistance by Spenser Weese and Rachel Thomas.
“We have had an extremely successful year that we never imagined would happen after our Covid season last year. Placing seventh in the state blew away all of the goals that the students set for the season! Time for bigger and better goals,” said Williams. “I do want to thank everyone that has helped out with the program this season. This could not and would not have happened without the help of our students, the student leaders and a supportive band booster club. We are thankful and proud of a successful season.”
The Greeneville High School Jazz Band will join the band for their annual winter concert at 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center (NPAC). Admission is free.