The Greeneville High School Instrumental Music Department is wrapping up an extremely successful year, according to a press release from GHS Band Director Brooke Williams.
In Fall 2022, the department received the following:
- At David Crockett Festival of Bands - Superior rating, 1st Guard, 1st Drum Major, 1st Majorettes, 1st Band in Class, 1st Place of the Day
- At Music in the Castle, Tennessee High School - 1st Music, 1st Percussion, 1st Drum Major, 2nd Guard, 1st Band in Class, 3rd Band of the Day, Best Soloist of the Day Wade Parton on trombone
- At Appalachian Classic, West Ridge High School - 2nd Drum Major, 2nd Music General Effect, 2nd Music, 2nd Visual, 2nd Guard, 2nd Percussion, 2nd General Effect, 2nd Band, 4th Band for the Day out of 14; and
- Division II State Marching Competition: Superior Band, Superior Colorguard, Superior Drumline, Superior Drum Major, 8th in the State Finals, 4th drum majors in state finals.
Nine students marched in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Sydni Brown, Gavyn Kiehna, Brennan Casebier, Jacob Giddings, Wade Parton, Asher Rogers, Lucas Valk, Hank Parsley, and Ethan Sutherlen.
Ethan Sutherlen and Zach Wallin marched in the Regional All Star Marching Band in Knoxville.
The band also performed as a guest artist band with the University of Tennessee Pride of the Southland Band at one of the UT halftime shows and performed on WJHL as the Friday Morning Kick off Band.
Though many think the spring is the band’s “off season," there is really no “off season” in band, Williams said.
Many students were busy competing on a personal level.
Wade Parton and Asher Rogers were accepted to All East Jazz and All State East bands. Parton also was accepted to Tennessee All State Band in both Band and Jazz Band.
Fourteen students were accepted into Greene County Honor Band.
Zach Wallin and Olivia Battle were accepted to the University of Tennessee Chattanooga Honor band.
Eleven Individual Superior Ratings were earned at the East Tennessee School Band & Orchestra Association (ETSBOA) Solo and Ensemble competition.
DRUMLINE, GUARD
While this was going on, the Indoor drumline began its second year of competition, and the winter guard continued their fifth year of competition. Many competed on a solo or ensemble basis. They achieved the following:
- Indoor Drumline - 2nd year of competition, East Tennessee Performing Arts Association (ETPAA Circuit), 1st at Lakeway, 2nd at Carter, 1st at Claiborne, 3rd in Championships at Karns;
- Winter Guard (ETPAA Circuit) - 2nd at Lakeway, 2nd at Carter, 2nd at Claiborne, 6th in Championships at Karns;
- Winter Guard, Winter Guard International, (WGI circuit) - 4th place at finals;
- Indoor Drumline small ensemble competition - Bass Ensemble written by 10th-grader Andrew Whitaker, 1st at Claiborne, 1st at Carter; and
- Winter guard solos - Madelyn Bowman, 8th at Claiborne and 5th at Carter; Emma Olsonk 3rd at Carter and 10th at Claiborne; Reagan Bride, 9th at Claiborne and 1st at Carter; Olivia Battle, 16th at Claiborne and 8th at Carter; Sophie McNeese, 7th at Carter; Faith Myers, 6th at Carter and 21st at Claiborne; and Lily Propst, ETPAA Scholarship winner.
DISNEY TRIP
The band applied a year ago to perform at Disney World. They were accepted and performed on March 12 at the 2:30 p.m. Magic Kingdom Parade.
While there, band members were able to visit the Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and Epcot. This was the first trip post-COVID and was the first time most of the students had ever been to Disney.
"It was truly a magical experience to see all of their faces light up and become kids again," Williams said.
The Greeneville Big Band performed at the University of Tennessee Jazz Festival in March. Their concert will be held on May 1 at 7 p.m. at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.
The Symphonic Band performed for the Ruritan National Convention in January and for the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Vietnam Veterans Day Ceremony in March – both times playing military tribute music to honor those who are currently serving and veterans of the armed forces.
SWEEPSTAKES AWARD
In March, both the symphonic band and concert band competed during the East Tennessee Band and Orchestra Concert Performance Assessment at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. The band program received Superior and Excellent ratings and earned the coveted Sweepstakes Award from the Tennessee Bandmasters Association for its accomplishments in marching band and concert band in the 2022-2023 school year.
To be eligible for the Sweepstakes award, a band must earn superior ratings in marching band, concert festival, and sight reading. Superior ratings are the highest ratings that any band can receive. This State recognition will be awarded at the Tennessee Music Educations Association convention on April 20.
The program achieved the American School Band Director’s Association National Award of Distinction. This special recognition is awarded to bands that earn a perfect score at a regional Concert Performance Assessment event, meaning all superior ratings, in all categories, from all judges. The only other time the GHS Band achieved this award was in 2017. This award will be presented during their concert on April 28 at 7 p.m. at NPAC. There is no admission charge, and the public is invited to attend.
"This is a significant honor for our band program," Williams said. “The students have worked extremely hard, and it is an honor that they are being recognized nationally for their achievements!”
"I am proud of everyone who contributed to our receiving this award," Williams continued, "including the students, our fine teaching staff, and the many parents who are always willing to help in countless ways."
Assisting Williams with the band program are: Spenser Weese assistant director of the Greeneville High School band; Rachel Thomas, band director at Greeneville Middle School; Heather Fay, Jocelyn Wallen, and Erin Simmons, Winter guard coaches; David Widmaier, Garrett Widmaier, and Carson Quick, Indoor drumline coaches; and Brad DeRocker, sound technician.