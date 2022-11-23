GHS Cadets Experience Dynamics Of Flight Nov 23, 2022 Nov 23, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Greeneville High School ROTC cadets are shown at the Greeneville Municipal Airport. Photo Special To The Sun Burley Stadium and other parts of downtown Greeneville are visible from this flight taken by Greeneville High School ROTC cadets. Photo Special to the Sun The mountains of Greene County are visible from the flight taken by Greeneville High School ROTC cadets. Photo Special To The Sun Greeneville High School ROTC cadet Savannah Blake takes an orientation flight. Photo Special To The Sun Greeneville High School ROTC cadets Grace Lampe, left, and Mckenzie Hopson are shown on their orientation flight. Photo Special To The Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROTC cadets at Greeneville High School have been flying high above Greeneville and Greene County.Each term, the Air Force Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (AFJROTC) cadets at GHS experience an orientation flight at the Greeneville Municipal Airport.Each cadet gets to fly with the program’s instructor pilot, Bill Powley.The flights last about 15 minutes as cadets experience the dynamics of flight. The students experience 2g force and zero gravity.Powley, a retired U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter pilot, is the founder of the TN Flight Foundation and TN aviation hall of famer.For more information on GHS ROTC, visit https://ghs.gcschools.net/ under Academics. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cadet Bill Powley Rotc Military Greeneville High School Dynamics Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps Flight Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now TBI Continues Investigation Into Officer-Involved Shooting Incident Benefit Meal, Auction Set March 4 For Jeremy Cutshaw Mother Of Caitlin Crum Still Seeks Answers In 2021 Death New Tractor Supply Store Nearing Completion Watauga Valley Railroad Sponsoring Spring Train Excursion