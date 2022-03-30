Greeneville High School’s cheerleaders were awarded the division I, division 3A Spirit Award during the men’s basketball tournament. This award was given to the cheerleading squad who showed great sportsmanship and enthusiasm during the whole tournament, said head cheerleading coach Ashley Aldridge. The 2021-2022 Cheerleaders are Jaida Jones, Megan Morelock, London Morelock, Abby Carter, McKinley Freeman, Lily Armstrong, Parker Ballard, Gracie Jones, Kiya Clark, Camryn Sponcia, Ashlyn Tocholke, Emily McCullough, Addie Lamons, Ava Scruggs, Riley Rhea, Isabella Emmett and Ansley Shelton. Stacie Taylor is the assistant coach.