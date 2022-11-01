A class at Greeneville High School recently learned multiple important lessons by "thinking outside of the box" while turning trash into treasure.
The learning activity, led by teacher Mary Beth White, was inspired by the school-wide deployment of new devices.
At the beginning of the school year, each GHS student received a new computer. All of the empty computer packaging boxes were left in the IT office to be recycled, White recalled.
"Being a teacher, I am constantly thinking outside of the box in how to best engage my students in learning," she said. "However, being a teacher of students with special needs, thinking outside the box becomes an essential part of my planning. When I saw the empty boxes, I knew that I could put them to good use!"
After counting out the boxes by 10s, the students carried their piles back to the classroom.
"I teach the functional Life Skills class which consists of students working on beginning academic skills, independent living skills, and vocational skills. Lessons need to be hands-on and very concrete for the students to be successful," she said.
Once in the classroom with their boxes, the students spent the afternoon exploring the fundamentals of engineering through different ways to stack the boxes. They discovered which ways made their towers tall and which ways made their towers sturdy.
The next afternoon, the students constructed towers of their own, applying many of the strategies discovered the previous day. The students all took different approaches which produced different outcomes.
"Regardless of their tower outcome, each student was proud of their creation," White said. "The towers were then knocked down with 'karate chops and kicks,' and of course lots of giggles!"
For the closing activity, the class all worked together to build one giant computer box tower.