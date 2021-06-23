K’Lee Bryant, a 2021 graduate of Greeneville High School, is the winner of the third annual local civics essay contest sponsored by the Knoxville and Greeneville divisions of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee and local chapters of the Federal Bar Association.
Bryant won first place in the local contest with her answer to the prompt, “what does it mean to support and defend the Constitution?”
She accepted a $500 award on Monday in a ceremony at the James H. Quillen U.S. Courthouse in Greeneville. Judge Cliff Corker said the ceremony was the first event in the courtroom that was not a trial since early 2020.
The contest, coordinated with the national FBA contest, was open to public, private, and home-school high school students in 24 East Tennessee counties.
Assistant U.S. Attorney and President of the Knoxville Bar Association Chapter Luke McLaurin called Bryant’s essay, which she read out loud to ceremony attendees on Monday “insightful and inspiring.”
In her essay, Bryant discussed the oaths taken by public officeholders and naturalized U.S. citizens.
She said taking such an oath “means one distinct thing: pledging to hold the Constitution in reverence and to preserve it in keeping the republic in the United States working and developing as it grows and ages.”
She said she has been interested in history since she was very young, but she also credits two teachers at Greeneville Middle School.
“I have been interested since I was really young, but especially in the last four or five years,” Bryant said. “I think it’s a combination of interest in local history and some really good middle school history teachers. I had Mr. Shelton and Mr. Bible back to back in seventh and eighth grade.”
Writing the essay she submitted for the contest was not the first time she had considered the question of what an oath to uphold the Constitution truly means.
“I have five copies of the Constitution at home that I’ve annotated, and I had probably written 17 essays where I played with the idea of what it really means,” she said. “This was a really good outlet to talk about why oaths are taken, and it allowed me to focus on the responsibility that comes with it.”
Bryant plans to attend Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville, where she will study history starting this fall. She said she plans to focus on early American, as well as northern European and British history. She also hopes to take foreign language courses including Danish, an option through dual enrollment, and is also considering adding a double major in computer science.
Greeneville High School Assistant Principal Noelle Smith, who said she knew Bryant throughout her high school career as well as outside of school as a family friend, called Bryant “inquisitive and curious.”
“Her conversations with me around history reflect her ability to contextualize, corroborate and source history,” Smith said.
“Greeneville High School couldn’t be more proud of K’Lee,” said Principal Martin McDonald. “She has an analytical mind and is a testament to her education in Greeneville City Schools. She does us a great honor with her essay.”
“The court is excited to recognize K’Lee as our essay contest winner,” said U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Suzanne Bauknight. “K’Lee’s passion for history and civics is a model for all citizens, and we look forward to hearing about her future successes as she pursues her passion at Tennessee Tech University.”