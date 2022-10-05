The U.S. History department at Greeneville High School ranked first in the state, according to 2021-22 state test score data.
An analysis of End Of Course (EOC) test scores, which are part of Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP), shows that GHS ranked No. 1 out of nearly 500 public high schools in Tennessee.
Director of Schools Steve Starnes attributed the achievement to “the hard work of our students, teachers, and the staff who support them.”
The Tennessee Department of Education requires students in grades K-11 to take TCAP tests each year in math, science, English, and social studies.
High school EOC tests are administered in the subject areas of English I, English II, Algebra I, Algebra II, Geometry, Integrated Math I, Integrated Math II and Integrated Math III, Biology, U.S. History, and Geography.
According to the TDOE website, the U.S. History test consists of multiple choice and multiple select items. “Students will be assessed on the current Tennessee Academic Standards and be required to demonstrate a deep understanding of civics, economics, geography, and Tennessee connections within the context of U.S. History.”
Social studies staff at GHS are: Frank Colandro, Kimberly Francis, Kevin Goltra, Deborah Patten, Randy Shelton and Robert Zimmerman.