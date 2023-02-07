Shown, from left, at Greeneville High School are Anna Konstantopoulos, Miss Kingsport 2023; Mylee Doty, Miss East Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen 2023; Violet Leonard, Miss Kingsport’s TriStar Princess 2023; and Lauren Dickson, Miss Tennessee.
Miss Tennesse Lauren Dickson gives advice to Greeneville High School students.
Photo Special To The Sun
Miss Tennessee Lauren Dickson gestures as she speaks to students at Greeneville High School
Greeneville High School hosted Miss Tennessee 2022 Lauren Dickson on Jan. 30.
She spoke to several classes, student council, class officers, and members of the National Honor Society during her visit.
Topics of her speech to the students included her college experience, financial literacy, and finding her voice in her community.
Dickson was crowned Miss Tennessee in June 2022 in Memphis. She competed in the Miss America scholarship pageant in December, but did not place.
She is a native of Parsons and entered the Miss Tennessee scholarship pageant as a representative of nearby Lexington, located between Nashville and Memphis.
Dickson is a graduate of The University of Tennessee at Martin and pursuing a Master of Business Administration at Union University.
She is a financial representative with Modern Woodmen of America.
Her social impact initiative is “Heart for the Hungry: Overcoming Food Insecurity.” She works diligently as a food security advocate and fundraising partner with Second Harvest Food Bank and has raised more than $18,000 in funding and distributed over 20,000 meals across West and Middle Tennessee.
She has been a part of the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Organization for several years, dedicated thousands of hours to community service, and raised more than $50,000 for young women’s scholarships.