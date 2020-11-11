Greeneville High School has received a College Success Award for 2020, from education-focused nonprofit GreatSchools.org, according to a press release from Greeneville City Schools.
Launched in 2018, the College Success Award honors schools that excel in ensuring students prepare for college, enroll in college, and succeed once they get there, the release said.
This year Greeneville High School is among 2,158 award-winning schools from 29 states that have demonstrated a successful track record of graduating students who later enroll in a two- or four-year college, are ready for college-level coursework, and persist on to their second year, according to available data from each state.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to threaten the physical and financial health of the nation, Greeneville High School is ensuring students graduate with the skills and resources to succeed as postsecondary scholars and productive citizens, the release said.
College- and career-ready graduates are critical to fueling the U.S. economy, as 70 percent of jobs will require a postsecondary degree by 2027, according to the release. Greeneville High School is one of 75 schools in Tennessee to receive this year’s College Success Award.
“I am pleased to receive such a wonderful recognition that speaks to the commitment of all Greeneville City Schools employees to prepare every student with the skills and dispositions needed to successfully navigate the world around them,” said Greeneville High School Principal Martin McDonald.
Despite the unprecedented disruptions to the educational landscape this year, the release said Greeneville High School has adopted and upheld many best practices to support students’ college preparation and success, including offering individualized tutoring before and after school, partnering with the Niswonger Foundation Career Connect Program to allow students an opportunity to explore post-secondary options, leveraging Analyze Ed to provide students with targeted ACT supports, providing access to AP courses and dual enrollment opportunities, providing outstanding CTE courses at the Greene Technology Center, personalizing guidance counseling to target students’ specific interests and dreams, and providing all students with access to high quality rigorous educational courses staffed by experienced and caring teachers who are committed to empowering all students to own their future.
The release said the College Success Award is possible because Tennessee is leading the nation in both collecting and transparently sharing information on how students perform after high school, which is valuable information for families, educators, and policymakers.
“We applaud Greeneville High School for prioritizing high-quality public education, putting students on the path to bright futures,” said Jon Deane, CEO of GreatSchools.org. “Over the past year, students, parents, teachers, and communities have relied on one another like never before. We congratulate and thank all of these individuals at Greeneville High School for their unwavering pursuit of college success for all students.”