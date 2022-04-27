Greeneville High School students took home multiple top scores in the Tennessee Math Teachers Association (TMTA) district math competition at Tusculum University in April.
In the contest, there were six categories and 18 spots for first, second and third place, and Greeneville High School students took 13 of those 18 spots, a press release from Greeneville City Schools said. This was a district competition, and scores will be sent to the region and state to see if any GHS students have placed, the release said.
In Algebra I, GHS sent eight students and took the top eight places, according to the release. Annika Vines, Jack Lampe and Eady Wright received certificates for first, second and third place. Drew Armbrister, Kaylee Carver, Lucas Valk, Kyla Jobe and Abby Adkins also ranked in the top eight. These students were taught by Annette Watts and Beth Ricker.
In Geometry, Maria Adon took first place. Others in the top 10 were Seleena Bakshi in fifth, Skyler Zou in sixth, Emma Waddell in seventh and Isabella Marante in eighth.
In Algebra 2, Lanna Click placed second, Paul Anderson placed third, David Fisher came in fourth and Riley Castro ranked fifth.
The Geometry and Algebra 2 students were taught by Teri Wright and Cory Swinney.
In PreCalculus, GHS sent five students and placed all in the top five, the release said. Those students, from first to fifth place, were Luke Herrell, Kaden Triebel, Zachary Hayes, Joshua Hyde and Alden Wakefield. Priscilla Wampler teaches PreCalculus.
In Statistics, Ava Tokar won third, Kaylee Wallen placed fifth, Gabe Carpenter in seventh and Kamryn Wykle placed 10th. Statistics is taught by Johnny Painter.
In Calculus, Sam Ashley came in first, Kennedy Click in second, Erica Tocholke third, Kaitlyn Adkins in fourth, Masen Flaglor in fifth and Anna Johnson in sixth. Meredith Stevans teaches Calculus.