Greeneville High School students who recently earned Microsoft Office certificates were recognized at the last Greeneville City Board of Education meeting. Students earned Specialist Associate-level certificates, and instructor Melissa Babb said two students, Colton Cross and Will McCamey also earned Expert-level certifications. Students Alisa Crawford, Deep Patel, Annika Vines, Cooper Graham, Ace Patel, Alyssa Dunivan, Caleb Ford, Drew Armbrister, Cate Oakes, Landon Wright, Connor Noonan, Brylee Tweed, Aiden Laughlin also earned Microsoft Associate certificates. Students who were present at the December Greeneville City school board meeting were recognized during the meeting.