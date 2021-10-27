On Nov. 20, six Greeneville High School Band students will leave for New York to march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with the Macy’s Great American Marching Band, according to a news release.
Those students are Christopher Johnson, senior trumpet player; Nathanael Johnson, senior trombone player; David Hernandez, senior bass trombone player; Wade Parton, junior trombone player; Asher Rogers, junior trombone player; and Ethan Sutherlen, junior baritone sax player.
The band members had to go through an extensive application and audition process to be selected to participate. They, along with 225 other high school students from across the nation, were selected for this honor.
These six students will go through intense rehearsals the week before the performance – learning their music and marching show before the parade. They will also have time to tour and enjoy New York City – including sightseeing and going to a Broadway show.
“We are extremely proud and excited for these boys as they head to represent us in the Macy’s parade. I can’t wait to hear about their experiences and share it with the rest of the band program!” said Brooke Williams, the band director at Greeneville High School.
The students currently have a GoFundMe account set up to help offset some of the expenses that they will incur. To donate to that account, go to https://gofund.me/f18ef099 or contact Williams at williamsb@gcschools.net .