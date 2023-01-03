The Greeneville High School Scholars' Bowl team will appear on the Jan. 11 episode of Tennessee Scholars' Bowl on East Tennessee PBS.
The academic tournament featuring 59 teams from high schools in East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky will begin airing its 39th season on Monday, according to a press release from PBS. New episodes will air weekdays at 5:30 p.m. through March 29.
GHS students who attended Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl competition include: Will Armstrong, Joshua Hyde, Kaden Triebel, Allison Rai, Angus Herrell, Josh Jennings, Landon Hensley, and Jon Gilbert.
Public, private, parochial and home schools participate in Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl. Tennessee counties represented in the 2023 tournament are Anderson, Blount, Carter, Claiborne, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, McMinn, Monroe, Roane, Scott, Sevier, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington. In addition, Bell and Pulaski counties in Kentucky have schools in the 2023 contest.
Teams of four students answer questions in literature, language, science, art, math, geography, music, sports, history, religion, current events, and other subjects.
Each game is a single elimination match. Winning teams advance to rounds of 32, 16, eight, and four before the final two teams compete for the Frank Miller Memorial Trophy and a $1,000 cash stipend in the championship game.
After the first-round games are completed, the “Threshold of 32” begins airing on Feb. 15. The “Smart 16” begins airing on March 9. The “Educated 8” begins airing on March 21. The “Philosophical 4” begins airing on March 27. The championship game will air March 29.
Recent Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl champions include Maryville High School in 2022, Hardin Valley Academy in 2021, Cedar Springs Homeschool in 2020 and 2019, Webb School of Knoxville in 2018, and Farragut High School in 2017.
The host of Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl is Frank Murphy, who returns for his seventh season on the show. Murphy is an experienced broadcaster, podcaster and improviser in the Knoxville area.
For the 2023 season, Murphy took on the added responsibility of preparing the questions that he asks the students.
Viewers who have video tapes or DVDs of Scholars’ Bowl episodes from the 1980s or '90s are encouraged to email scholars@easttennesseepbs.org to have the shows digitized and possibly included in a retrospective for the show’s 40th anniversary.
For more information on Tennessee Scholars' Bowl, visit https://watch.easttennesseepbs.org/show/east-tennessee-pbs-scholars-bowl/ .