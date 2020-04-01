SGHS.jpg

Lenny and Abby Lawson have helped South Greene High School replace the curtains for the stage on the gym and cafeteria side of the school. In a successful give-back program, South Greene students have partnered with and continue to partner with the Lawson family and Gateway for to replace the 55 year old curtains and re-establish the theater program at South Greene High School. Pictured left to right are Katelyn Davis, senior theater member; Terry Hoese, assistant principal; Jaden Wheele, senior theater member; Abby Lawson, fixed operations manager for Gateway Ford; Lennie Lawson, owner of Gateway Ford; Lori Wilhoit, South Greene principal; Dr. Christy Hoeke, theater instructor; and Jack Leonard, South Greene associate principal.

 Special To The Sun