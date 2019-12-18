WSCC Law Enforcement Academy

Jerry Goforth, of Greene County, received the defensive tactics award and Cristin Jones, of Rogersville, received the outstanding student award during graduation ceremonies for Class 114 of the Walters State Community College Basic Law Enforcement Academy on Dec. 6. From left are Nathan Antrican, assistant professor of criminal justice; Goforth; Jones; and Patrick Vaught, instructor of criminal justice. Also graduating from Greene County was Felicia Holder, who is employed by the Johnson City Police Department.

 Photo Special To The Sun