stem radio grant

From left, front row: Mae Peters, Anna Fox, and Maverick Cooper; and back row: Larry Whiteside, secretary-treasurer of the Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club (AJARC); Ian Bible, AJARC president; Steven Bible, AJARC volunteer; Peter Higgins, president of Greene County Makers; and Kim Fox, Free Wildlings Homeschool Playgroup.

 Photo Special To The Sun

Trending Recipe Videos