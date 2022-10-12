A new STEM class is being created for Greene County youth ages 8-18 through a grant recently awarded to the Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club Inc. (AJARC).
The “Youth STEM through Amateur Radio Outreach” project is designed for students to grow their interests in amateur radio and gain their technician class amateur radio license, according to a press release from AJARC.
STEM is a common education acronym that stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math
The Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club STEM project will be conducted in partnership with the Greene County Makers and Free Wildlings Homeschool Playgroup.
The project will be developing a STEM curriculum in support of gaining a technician class amateur radio license.
Steven Bible, the club’s volunteer project coordinator, who will be working to create the curriculum, said, “We are excited to provide the amateur radio experience to help children learn about science and technology in Greeneville and Greene County. We hope to grow this program so others can take advantage of it and learn from the curriculum we develop.”
AJARC club members will assist Bible with the classes.
The program also will provide classroom materials, an electronics workbench, and an amateur radio station that will reside at the Greene County Makers space.
The electronics workbench and amateur radio station will be utilized by the students during classes for exploration, fun, operating a Get On The Air (GOTA) station, and creating a positive community impact, the press release stated.
Peter Higgins, president of the Greene County Makers, said, “Technology is a vital part of the future of our community, and this is an amazing opportunity to further our mission of promoting STEM to the children of Greene County.”
The grant is in the amount of $5,750, and the grant period covers Sept. 1, 2022, through Sept. 1, 2023.
Ian Bible, Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club president, said, “The AJARC is honored to receive this grant and help us further our community outreach programs and promote amateur radio.”
The Free Wildlings Homeschool Playgroup, of Greeneville and the Tri-Cities, has 336 Members.
“The Free Wildlings homeschool group is excited to partner with the AJARC and GCM to provide STEM opportunities to our children and parents,” Group Leader Janina Geary said.
AJARC is just one of twenty-four organizations nationally that were awarded funding which was announced from a new American Radio Relay League (ARRL) Foundation Club Grant Program funded from Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC). The ARRLF awarded $270,000 to 24 radio clubs during their first round of applications. The ARRL Foundation received 128 applications in the first round, with requests totaling $1.74 million.
The local grant will be managed by the Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club.
For more information on the grant, visit http://www.arrl.org/club-grant-program .