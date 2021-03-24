Cadets in the Greene County Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program took some time earlier in March to do some reading. The cadets weren’t just reading for their own pleasure, though, or for a class assignment. They read books to younger students at the Glenwood Educational Center on Warrensburg Road. The Glenwood Center houses Greene County Schools' Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program, among others. Maj. David Wims, instructor for JROTC, said cadets read to students in the Early Learning Program as part of their community service hours in March for Read Across America Day.
