The Education & Workforce Development arm of the Greene County Partnership held the Teacher Supply Depot on Jan. 11.
“All teachers from the city and county school systems are invited to come and select school supplies, classroom supplies and some student hygiene items – all at no cost,” said Kendra Hopson, the director of marketing and development for the Partnership.
Usually held twice a year, the Teacher Supply Depot was visited by over 60 teachers, and thousands of dollars of supplies were distributed.
“Our most popular items, in addition to glue sticks, colored pencils, magic markers and pencil sharpeners were tissues, batteries, band-aids, earbuds, disinfecting wipes, and paper towels. Our teachers get some funding to purchase school supplies, but are not allowed to purchase items like tissues, because they aren’t considered an item necessary for student learning, even though it’s an important supply to have on hand,” Hopson said.
The Teacher Supply Depot is funded through support from local businesses and individuals.
“We especially want to thank our major donors, Walmart Distribution Center and Publix for their generous donations to make this possible. If anyone would like to make a donation, we will be restocking the shelves this summer for the fall semester,” Hopson said.
For more information, call the Greene County Partnership at 423-638-4111.