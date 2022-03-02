Students whose artwork will hang in the board room at Greene County Schools’ Central Office for the spring 2022 semester were recognized at the school board’s February meeting. Pictured are Kayden Allen, a second-grader at McDonald Elementary; Lyla Boyle, a fifth-grader; Brynna Wilhoit, a seventh-grader at South Greene Middle School; Giada D’Agostino, an eighth-grader at Chuckey-Doak Middle School; Elijah Helfrich, a freshman at West Greene High School; Kolben Gregg, a freshman at South Greene High School; and Camryn Beals, a junior at Chuckey-Doak High School. North Greene High School junior Zoey Davidson, West Greene Middle School seventh-grader Kaylee Willett, North Greene Middle School eighth-grader Emilie Cansler and Doak Elementary School second-grader Jameson Payne were also recognized and had their artwork displayed in the board room, but they were not present at the recent board meeting.