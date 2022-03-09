Greene County Schools is now accepting applications to enroll 3- and 4-year-old children in pre-kindergarten for the 2022-23 school year.
Applications opened Tuesday and will be accepted at schools throughout the end of the current school year, May 24, and at the beginning of the next school year, a press release from the school system said. During the summer months, parents may submit applications to the Greene County Schools Central Office at 910 W. Summer St.
Children must be 3 or 4 years old on or before Aug. 15 to qualify for Pre-K for the upcoming school year.
Application for the Pre-K program does not guarantee admission because enrollment in the Pre-K program is based on income. Pre-K children from families above the qualifying income level will have the opportunity for enrollment as slots become available at the beginning of the school year.
Some of the Greene County Pre-K classrooms located in the schools are partnered with Head Start. These are the only classrooms that provide transportation for this grade level, the release said.
HOLSTON HOME CLASSES
Greene County Schools is also in partnership with the Early Childhood Services of Holston United Methodist Home for Children.
This classroom offers child care services before and after the regular school day. For more information on these classrooms, call the Children's Center at 638-5589.
ITEMS NEEDED
To apply for Pre-K enrollment at Doak Elementary School, parents should visit or call the school and provide a copy of their child's birth certificate, social security card, and immunization/health record on the most recent form, which may be obtained from a doctor or the health department. Proof of income is also needed when enrolling a child in Pre-K, such as a W-2, tax return or check stub. The phone number for Doak School is 638-3197.
To apply for Pre-K enrollment at the remaining schools parents should contact the following numbers to set up a registration appointment or go by the school. Phone numbers for the remaining schools are:
- Chuckey — 765-8978
- Mosheim — 817-5409
- Camp Creek and Nolachuckey — 292-4892
- Baileyton — 480-1711
- McDonald — 963-0782
For additional information about Pre-K pre-registration, parents should call Greene County Schools at 639-4194.